|
WTS Redding Model 3BRowder Measure
I want to sell my brand new, unopened Redding model 3BR match
grade powder measure. I had a Redding model 3 which I just sold today.
I upgraded my equipment B-4 I even started to reload. Now my health
is bad and I am not even allowed to pursue my retirement hobby.
This brand new 3BR already comes with a universal match grade
rifle chamber and I am adding a brand new match grade pistol
chamber that I bought separately.
I'm also including my last NIB Redding model RS-6 cast iron bench
stand. (Stupid me bought the 2nd one by mistake).
My price is $155.00 shipped to lower 48. Price includes model 3BR,
match grade pistol chamber & model RS-6 bench stand.
I accept USPS MO or check (will hold until check clears)
Can provide pics, but, they must be sent snail-mail.
Contact me if interested.