WTS Redding Model 3BRowder Measure I want to sell my brand new, unopened Redding model 3BR match

grade powder measure. I had a Redding model 3 which I just sold today.

I upgraded my equipment B-4 I even started to reload. Now my health

is bad and I am not even allowed to pursue my retirement hobby.



This brand new 3BR already comes with a universal match grade

rifle chamber and I am adding a brand new match grade pistol

chamber that I bought separately.



I'm also including my last NIB Redding model RS-6 cast iron bench

stand. (Stupid me bought the 2nd one by mistake).



My price is $155.00 shipped to lower 48. Price includes model 3BR,

match grade pistol chamber & model RS-6 bench stand.



I accept USPS MO or check (will hold until check clears)



Can provide pics, but, they must be sent snail-mail.



Contact me if interested.







