As the add say's I have a lightly used Competition Shellholder set in size#18 (good for30-378 Weatherby Magnum, 45-70 Government, 460 Weatherby Magnum, some 338 Lapua depending on rim thickness/lot#, and many others).Consists of five shellholders in varying heights with increments of .002". Allows you to increase or decrease the case to chamber headspace without adjusting the dies. Storage box included.Asking $40, shipped (CONUS).