Wts - redding 30-06 sprg type s bushing full length sizer die & .331" bushing Used this die to load less than 100 rounds, so this die & bushing are like new condition. It is a Redding Type S Bushing Full length sizer die for 30-06 Springfield and includes a heat treated steel Redding .331" bushing.

$60.00 shipped in the Cont. US. I will take gifted PayPal, check or money order. PM me for details.



