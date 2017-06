WTS: RCBS Uniflo Powder Measure

Comes w/ box, manual, & both nozzles. Excellent condition.

Base is 8"x12"x1", Stand is 3/16" plate, 1" thick wall tube, and 1 1/2" x 1/4" bar stock; Tig welded together.

$80. Shipped w/ stand. PP + 3.5%, or USPS MO













RCBS Uniflo powder measure, w/ baffle, & custom stand, Small cylinder.Comes w/ box, manual, & both nozzles. Excellent condition.Base is 8"x12"x1", Stand is 3/16" plate, 1" thick wall tube, and 1 1/2" x 1/4" bar stock; Tig welded together.$80. Shipped w/ stand. PP + 3.5%, or USPS MO