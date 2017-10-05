Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
05-10-2017, 02:21 AM
velvetant
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 91
WTS RCBS 9mm sizing die
I have a brand new 9mm luger RCBS carbide sizing die for sale.
Sizing die only, not the complete set.
$25.00 shipped conus.
