WTS - PMA Model A 35* Neck Turning Tool, Expander Die, 6.5 Expander Mandrel & Turning Mandrel
Unread 06-30-2017, 10:06 AM
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Texas
WTS - PMA Model A 35* Neck Turning Tool, Expander Die, 6.5 Expander Mandrel & Turning Mandrel
I used this tool to turn necks on 150 pieces brass, so it hasn't been used much. I have had a Forster neck turner before and I will say that this PMA tool is waaaayyy better.
Includes PMA Model A 35 degree cutter, Expander die with 6.5 expander mandrel, 6.5 neck turning mandrel. The 35* cutter is designed for 284 & WSM cases.
All shipped in the Cont US $130.00.

I'll accept PayPal gifted/family/friends or USPS money order.

PM me for PayPal details.
Unread 06-30-2017, 02:23 PM
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Texas
Re: WTS - PMA Model A 35* Neck Turning Tool, Expander Die, 6.5 Expander Mandrel & Turning Mandr
I forgot to note in my original post, both the expander mandrel and turning mandrel are stainless steel.
