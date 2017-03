WTS: Nosler RDF 140g 6.5mm Bullets I have 4 - 500 round packs of nosler 140 RDF 6.5mm bullets. Looks like 2 boxes are one lot and then the other 2 are another lot.



I would like $145 per box plus actual shipping costs. I will ship USPS flat rate box so depending on how many you order and how many I can get in a box your probably looking at $13 for a med. flat rate





if you only want 500 I can get them in a small flat rate box if you don't want the box that they came in for $152 shipped