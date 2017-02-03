Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS Nosler 6.5/284 Norma brass
I have 50 NIB boxes of 50 pieces of Nosler 6.5/284 Norma brass. I am looking for $50 a box, or $450 for 10 boxes.
