Wts nosler 300 ultra mag brass
02-06-2017, 03:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: siletz, oregon
Posts: 439
Wts nosler 300 ultra mag brass
-5 unopened boxes of 50
-Same lot
-$125.00 for each box shipped or $600.00 for all five shipped
- I checked midway and Nosler there selling for $2.79 for individual pieces
-pay pal as a friend is fine
-text 541-270-2202




Thanks Corey
    338 300gr Bergers | Trade lapua 308 brass
