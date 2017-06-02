Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wts nosler 300 ultra mag brass
Wts nosler 300 ultra mag brass
02-06-2017, 03:07 PM
338edge
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: siletz, oregon
Posts: 439
Wts nosler 300 ultra mag brass
-5 unopened boxes of 50
-Same lot
-$125.00 for each box shipped or $600.00 for all five shipped
- I checked midway and Nosler there selling for $2.79 for individual pieces
-pay pal as a friend is fine
-text 541-270-2202
Thanks Corey
