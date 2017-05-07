|
WTS NIB Redding Model 1400 Case trimmer & other Brand new Redding equipment
I am reposting my thread on WTS my NIB Redding model 1400 case trimmer and some other brand new Redding reloading equipment.
Model 1400 case trimming lathe
Model 5 powder trickler
Model 18 case preparation kit (handle, large & small primer cleaners, 3 neck brushes)
Model 9 deburring tool
Case lube pad kit w/2oz Imperial Bio-Green case lubricant
Powder funnel1oz dry neck lube
These items would cost over $197.00 plus shipping from Natchez.
I am selling all for $110.00 shipped to lower 48.
You can keep what you want and sell the rest.
I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears)
Contact if interested.