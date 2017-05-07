Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS NIB Redding Model 1400 Case trimmer & other Brand new Redding equipment
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS NIB Redding Model 1400 Case trimmer & other Brand new Redding equipment
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-05-2017, 01:28 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 75
WTS NIB Redding Model 1400 Case trimmer & other Brand new Redding equipment
I am reposting my thread on WTS my NIB Redding model 1400 case trimmer and some other brand new Redding reloading equipment.

Model 1400 case trimming lathe
Model 5 powder trickler
Model 18 case preparation kit (handle, large & small primer cleaners, 3 neck brushes)
Model 9 deburring tool
Case lube pad kit w/2oz Imperial Bio-Green case lubricant
Powder funnel1oz dry neck lube

These items would cost over $197.00 plus shipping from Natchez.

I am selling all for $110.00 shipped to lower 48.
You can keep what you want and sell the rest.

I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears)

Contact if interested.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« RCBS UPM Measure Cylinder SM | 300 Win Mag brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:01 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC