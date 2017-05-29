|
WTS New Redding Model 2400 Case Trimmer W/Micrometer
I have a NIB Redding Model 2400 case trimmer w/micrometer for sale.
This trimmer has a universal collet that fits all popular cases
made of heavy cast iron
handles 17 to 50 cal. up to 3-1/4" case length
2400 is supplied with:
Universal collet
TiN (Titanium Nitride) coated replaceable cutter
six pilots - 22 cal., 6mm, 25 cal., 270 cal., 7mm, and 30 cal.
two neck cleaning brushes (.22 thru .30 cal.)
large and small primer pocket cleaners
My price $125.00 shipped to lower 48
I accept USPS money order only
Sorry about no pics, but I do have this case trimmer at my home and I'm selling due to not going to reload now due to health issues.
PM if interested