WTS New Redding Model 2400 Case Trimmer W/Micrometer I have a NIB Redding Model 2400 case trimmer w/micrometer for sale.



This trimmer has a universal collet that fits all popular cases

made of heavy cast iron

handles 17 to 50 cal. up to 3-1/4" case length

2400 is supplied with:

Universal collet

TiN (Titanium Nitride) coated replaceable cutter

six pilots - 22 cal., 6mm, 25 cal., 270 cal., 7mm, and 30 cal.

two neck cleaning brushes (.22 thru .30 cal.)

large and small primer pocket cleaners



My price $125.00 shipped to lower 48

I accept USPS money order only

Sorry about no pics, but I do have this case trimmer at my home and I'm selling due to not going to reload now due to health issues.



PM if interested