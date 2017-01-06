Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS new 7mm Remington mag brass.
WTS new 7mm Remington mag brass.
06-01-2017, 08:19 AM
Phopfort
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 5
WTS new 7mm Remington mag brass.
Hornady 50 count new never opened boxes. I have 10 boxes (500 pieces of brass).
$40 per 50 count box. I will pay shipping.
