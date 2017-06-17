Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS - New 300 RUM brass
WTS - New 300 RUM brass
06-17-2017, 06:46 PM
Varmint Hunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Long Island, New York
Posts: 2,507
WTS - New 300 RUM brass
I have new in-the-box 300 RUM brass that I no longer need.
100 - Norma 300 RUM brass
35 - REM 300 RUM brass
$270 shipped
