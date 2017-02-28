WTS Lot of 300 Blackout Supers & Subs (3,400)



I dont know if I can post this here. If it's against the rules I will take it down.



Anyway; I am forced to sell my 300 blackout due to some unforeseeable circumstances. I loaded a vast quantity of ammunition while waiting on two stamps. I'm thinking about just getting a 308 host gun. I'm aware this is going to be a tough sell as it was not assembled by a manufacturer.



Supers:

110 Sierra HP

18 grns of 4227

CCI primer

Professionally converted LC brass (all once fired as 5.56 w/ only a couple twice fired mixed in)

531 total rounds



Subs:

190 Nosler Competition

10.9 grns of Rel 7

CCI Primer

Professionally converted LC brass (all once fired as 5.56)

973 fps (Super soft and amazingly quite)

Estimated total of about 2850 rounds (Put all cans level and counted one)



Cans are fuller than pictured. I emptied about 15 loaded mags into them.



Im looking for $1900. I will not ship, but am willing to drive 100 miles in any direction if needed. If you have any question feel free to ask. For quicker response text 3oh7-Seven5Too-9SixFore6







