Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS Lot of 300 Blackout Supers & Subs (3,400)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS Lot of 300 Blackout Supers & Subs (3,400)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-28-2017, 03:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Sheridan, WY
Posts: 430
WTS Lot of 300 Blackout Supers & Subs (3,400)
Greetings,

I dont know if I can post this here. If it's against the rules I will take it down.

Anyway; I am forced to sell my 300 blackout due to some unforeseeable circumstances. I loaded a vast quantity of ammunition while waiting on two stamps. I'm thinking about just getting a 308 host gun. I'm aware this is going to be a tough sell as it was not assembled by a manufacturer.

Supers:
110 Sierra HP
18 grns of 4227
CCI primer
Professionally converted LC brass (all once fired as 5.56 w/ only a couple twice fired mixed in)
531 total rounds

Subs:
190 Nosler Competition
10.9 grns of Rel 7
CCI Primer
Professionally converted LC brass (all once fired as 5.56)
973 fps (Super soft and amazingly quite)
Estimated total of about 2850 rounds (Put all cans level and counted one)

Cans are fuller than pictured. I emptied about 15 loaded mags into them.

Im looking for $1900. I will not ship, but am willing to drive 100 miles in any direction if needed. If you have any question feel free to ask. For quicker response text 3oh7-Seven5Too-9SixFore6



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 100 140 accubonds NIB .270 $45 | New 308 win lapua Brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:32 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC