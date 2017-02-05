Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS Lapua 6.5 x 284 and 338 Lapua brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS Lapua 6.5 x 284 and 338 Lapua brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-02-2017, 07:27 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 33
WTS Lapua 6.5 x 284 and 338 Lapua brass
240 pieces of new primed 6.5x284 $288 or $1.20

200 pieces new 338 Lapua $250 per 100

shipping depends on quantity purch
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« LAKE CITY LR BRASS .308 Ready to load | 300 RUM Brass 4-Sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:44 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC