WTS Lapua .338 brass/ .408CT brass and bullets
Unread 02-15-2017, 08:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 15
WTS Lapua .338 brass/ .408CT brass and bullets
Cleaning out calibers i'm not using now.

All prices shipped (conus) by flatrate box- if you want insurance, it will be more.

Also, prefer paypal- so that i can ship before saturday. Otherwise, it will be at least 7 days before i can ship.

Once fired (out of a TRG42), a bit dirty, maybe a few twice fired mixed in- 103ct, $150 shipped




Once fired (out of a custom tight chamber) very clean- 200ct, $175 per hundred shipped

New, 300 in blue box (2 sealed), 200 in gold paper box (sealed), $250 per hundred shipped





303ct, New uniformed flash hole and primer pocket, neck run over a mandrel and trimmed on a Giruard trimmer, Primed with Fed 215M

$350 per hundred




Or, buy it all (1104 total) for $2550 shipped.



.408 Brass

Mostly once fired no more than twice 17 TTI, 6 Jamison, 102 Bertram.

125ct, $150 shipped.

Perfect for a hunting load/ dummy rds/ or trying stuff out.



.408 Bullets

420gr RBTAL hunting bullets

467ct, $2 each





Will also sell all the .408 stuff for $1000 shipped



Trades:

Fast twist (1-8) .30 cal barrel blank 30"

Fast twist (1-9) .338 barrel blank 30"

338 norma brass

300 norma brass

Stiller 408 action

Custom .338 action

MK6 1-6

Nods/thermal

microtech knives
