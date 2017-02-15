WTS Lapua .338 brass/ .408CT brass and bullets



All prices shipped (conus) by flatrate box- if you want insurance, it will be more.



Also, prefer paypal- so that i can ship before saturday. Otherwise, it will be at least 7 days before i can ship.



Once fired (out of a TRG42), a bit dirty, maybe a few twice fired mixed in- 103ct, $150 shipped









Once fired (out of a custom tight chamber) very clean- 200ct, $175 per hundred shipped



New, 300 in blue box (2 sealed), 200 in gold paper box (sealed), $250 per hundred shipped











303ct, New uniformed flash hole and primer pocket, neck run over a mandrel and trimmed on a Giruard trimmer, Primed with Fed 215M



$350 per hundred









Or, buy it all (1104 total) for $2550 shipped.







.408 Brass



Mostly once fired no more than twice 17 TTI, 6 Jamison, 102 Bertram.



125ct, $150 shipped.



Perfect for a hunting load/ dummy rds/ or trying stuff out.







.408 Bullets



420gr RBTAL hunting bullets



467ct, $2 each











Will also sell all the .408 stuff for $1000 shipped







Trades:



Fast twist (1-8) .30 cal barrel blank 30"



Fast twist (1-9) .338 barrel blank 30"



338 norma brass



300 norma brass



Stiller 408 action



Custom .338 action



MK6 1-6



Nods/thermal



