WTS Lapua .338 brass/ .408CT brass and bullets

Cleaning out calibers i'm not using now.
All prices shipped (conus) by flatrate box- if you want insurance, it will be more.
Also, prefer paypal- so that i can ship before saturday. Otherwise, it will be at least 7 days before i can ship.
Once fired (out of a TRG42), a bit dirty, maybe a few twice fired mixed in- 103ct, $150 shipped
Once fired (out of a custom tight chamber) very clean- 200ct, $175 per hundred shipped
New, 300 in blue box (2 sealed), 200 in gold paper box (sealed), $250 per hundred shipped
303ct, New uniformed flash hole and primer pocket, neck run over a mandrel and trimmed on a Giruard trimmer, Primed with Fed 215M
$350 per hundred
Or, buy it all (1104 total) for $2550 shipped.
.408 Brass
Mostly once fired no more than twice 17 TTI, 6 Jamison, 102 Bertram.
125ct, $150 shipped.
Perfect for a hunting load/ dummy rds/ or trying stuff out.
.408 Bullets
420gr RBTAL hunting bullets
467ct, $2 each
Will also sell all the .408 stuff for $1000 shipped
Trades:
Fast twist (1-8) .30 cal barrel blank 30"
Fast twist (1-9) .338 barrel blank 30"
338 norma brass
300 norma brass
Stiller 408 action
Custom .338 action
MK6 1-6
Nods/thermal
microtech knives