Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS: JDS Quick Measure Progressive Adapter Kit, NIB
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS: JDS Quick Measure Progressive Adapter Kit, NIB
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-28-2017, 10:20 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 54
WTS: JDS Quick Measure Progressive Adapter Kit, NIB
I am selling one (1) New in the Box JDS Quick Measure Progressive Adapter Mounting Assembly Kit.

The JDS Progressive Adapter Mounting Assembly lets you easily mount the Quick Measure to any progressive reloading press.

I am posting a picture of a JDS Progressive Adapter Mounting Assembly Kit on a Dillon 550B. The Dillon 550B and Quick Measure is not included in this sale.

The Progressive Kit contains the following parts:

1. Main Body Assembly
2. Standard Die Body
3. Three (3) Spacer Tubes
4. 1/16" Allen Wrench
5. 1/8" Allen Wrench

JDS sells this kit for $150.00 plus shipping. I want $125.00 Shipped to Lower 48 States.

If you want this JDS Quick Measure Progressive Adapter Kit please post "I will take it" and then email me at daner.marley@gmail.com.

Thank You and Have a Great Day!

Dane







Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Redding T7 Turret Press FOR SALE | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:26 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC