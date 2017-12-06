Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-12-2017, 03:19 PM
turkeyfever
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 593
WTS Hornady 7MM 175 gr ELD-X
I have 5 boxes the same lot for sale. I will take $28.00 a box plus $5.00 for shipping. I will cover shipping if you buy all 5 boxes.
Thanks
Rusty
