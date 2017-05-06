Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Hornady 6mm Remington Brass New and Annealed
WTS: Hornady 6mm Remington Brass New and Annealed
06-05-2017, 03:46 PM
Bwhittty
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 132
WTS: Hornady 6mm Remington Brass New and Annealed
I have 200 pieces of Brand New Hornady brass that has been Annealed.
I would like $200 for all 200 pieces shipped to the US
Thanks
Brett
