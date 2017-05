WTS: Forster Trimmer with many Forster extras



Forster Case Trimmer Kit: 69.99

Acessory Case: $13.29

Primer Pocket Chamferring Tool: $24.99

Case Collet #1: $11.79

Case Collet #2: $11.79

Case Collet #3: $11.79

Pilots 30, 28, 22, ($6.49 each=25.96)

Neck reamer 22 diameter: $24.49

Forster case trimmer power adapter: $14.99

Outside neck turn, power case trimmer: $38.99 (missing metal black metal tab)

Power case trimmer outside neck turner pilot 22: $10.29

Power Case Trimmer primer pocket center: $7.39

Forster Case Trimmer Primer Pocket Cleaner large: $8.39

Forster Case Trimmer Primer Pocket Cleaner small: $8.39

Forster Chamfer and Deburring Tool Base: $27.99

Chamfer and deburring tool: $19.99



Cross listed at accurate shooter



If you were to order all of this from midway it would be well over $300

$142 TYD.



