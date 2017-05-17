Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wts: Forster benchrest -260 rem die set
05-17-2017, 05:34 PM
estes640
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 54
Wts: Forster benchrest -260 rem die set
I am looking to sell a barely used Forster benchrest die set for 260 remington - $55 shipped.
Would take trades for 7mm target bullets or 7mm-08 brass
Ryan
