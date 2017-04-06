Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Forster 6x47 Lapua Bench Rest Die Set
06-04-2017, 09:02 PM
Cooperfan88
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 278
WTS: Forster 6x47 Lapua Bench Rest Die Set
Want to sell forester 6x47 lapua bench rest die set. Dies are in great shape and haven't been used much. $55 obo
