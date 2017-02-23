Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS Dillon 550 Stuff & Bonanza Press
Unread 02-23-2017, 11:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 6
WTS Dillon 550 Stuff & Bonanza Press
WTS Dillon 550 toolhead stands
Ive got six Dillon 550 Toolhead stands. Already sold all my toolheads so I don't need these anymore. I'd like to sell them all together in one lot.

$75 shipped for all six toolhead stands. Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money order.




WTS Used Dillon 550 Caliber conversions.
These will also work in a 450 in case anyone has one of those instead. Dunno about any other presses--I only personally know about those two. All conversions are complete with 3 buttons, powder funnel, shell plate, and box.
9mm
7.62X39
223
223
50 AE
Price is $40 each shipped. Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money order.




WTS Red Bonanza Single stage press and custom welded stand
This is a RED Bonanza single stage press. Bonanza later became Forster as some of you may know. This press has been used very little. Most of the original paint is still intact. It comes with a welded base we made so you can mount it in more of the center of the table versus right on the edge. I hate pressed mounted hanging off the edge of tables. The shaft is very tight as is the linkage.

$125 shipped. Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money Order.
