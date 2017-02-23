WTS Dillon 550 Stuff & Bonanza Press WTS Dillon 550 toolhead stands

Ive got six Dillon 550 Toolhead stands. Already sold all my toolheads so I don't need these anymore. I'd like to sell them all together in one lot.



$75 shipped for all six toolhead stands. Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money order.









WTS Used Dillon 550 Caliber conversions.

These will also work in a 450 in case anyone has one of those instead. Dunno about any other presses--I only personally know about those two. All conversions are complete with 3 buttons, powder funnel, shell plate, and box.

9mm

7.62X39

223

223

50 AE

Price is $40 each shipped. Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money order.









WTS Red Bonanza Single stage press and custom welded stand

This is a RED Bonanza single stage press. Bonanza later became Forster as some of you may know. This press has been used very little. Most of the original paint is still intact. It comes with a welded base we made so you can mount it in more of the center of the table versus right on the edge. I hate pressed mounted hanging off the edge of tables. The shaft is very tight as is the linkage.



$125 shipped. Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money Order.









Ive got six Dillon 550 Toolhead stands. Already sold all my toolheads so I don't need these anymore. I'd like to sell them all together in one lot.These will also work in a 450 in case anyone has one of those instead. Dunno about any other presses--I only personally know about those two. All conversions are complete with 3 buttons, powder funnel, shell plate, and box.9mm7.62X3922322350 AEThis is a RED Bonanza single stage press. Bonanza later became Forster as some of you may know. This press has been used very little. Most of the original paint is still intact. It comes with a welded base we made so you can mount it in more of the center of the table versus right on the edge. I hate pressed mounted hanging off the edge of tables. The shaft is very tight as is the linkage.