WTS Die Sets

I have the following Lee reloading die sets in factory cases. All are in very good condition.



1. 220 Swift Collet 2 Die set $20 delivered



2. 6mm Remington Collet 2 Die set, Lee dipper missing $20 delivered



3. 300 H&H Collet 2 die set, shell holder missing, Lee dipper missing $20 delivered



4. 7mm Remington Magnum FL 3 die set. Lee dipper missing $20 delivered.



5. 30-06 FL 3 die set. Lee dipper missing $20 delivered ***Sold***



6. 270 Winchester FL 3 die set. Lee dipper missing $20 delivered



7. 7.62X39 FL 3 die set. Lee dipper missing $20 delivered ( I have 2x fired Winchester brass available also. Ask for price



8. 303 British FL 2 die set and in its own case the factory crimp die ( 3 dies total) Lee dipper missing $20 delivered



8. 9mm Luger 4 die set. Lee dipper missing $25 delivered



9. 44 Magnum 4 die set, Lee dipper missing. This was originally a 3 die set. I added the factory crimp die later. There is space for it in the original box. Lee dipper missing. $25 delivered.



I don't take Paypal. Personal checks accepted. If you are buying more than two die sets you can reduce the price for the third and any additional die sets by $7 each.