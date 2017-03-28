Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Brass
03-28-2017, 07:08 PM
ShortMag3
WTS Brass
I have the below brass, it is once and twice fired.
300WSM
Nosler 53pcs
Norma 37pcs
Barnes 62pcs
Remington 41pcs
Fed 38pcs
Fed Nickle plated 15pcs
$120 shipped
7mm Ultra Mag
Nosler 28 new
Nosler 12 fired
Remington 23 fired
$75 shipped
338-378 Wby
38pcs fired plus a set of RCBS dies
$65 shipped
email me at
rmpammo@gmail.com
if interested.
03-28-2017, 08:50 PM
Farmerbrown32
Re: WTS Brass
U take paypal? If u do i will take the 7 rum brass!
03-28-2017, 08:58 PM
ShortMag3
Re: WTS Brass
Sorry,
I do not take paypal. Payment by check or money order only.
I have someone who emailed me that asked for the 7rum and 300wsm brass.
Its yet to be finalized. If it sells, I will post right away.
03-28-2017, 09:17 PM
Farmerbrown32
Re: WTS Brass
Ok thats fine. Sell it to him then.
Thanks anyway.
