Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS Brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS Brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 07:08 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Grand Junction, Co
Posts: 297
WTS Brass
I have the below brass, it is once and twice fired.

300WSM
Nosler 53pcs
Norma 37pcs
Barnes 62pcs
Remington 41pcs
Fed 38pcs
Fed Nickle plated 15pcs
$120 shipped

7mm Ultra Mag
Nosler 28 new
Nosler 12 fired
Remington 23 fired
$75 shipped

338-378 Wby
38pcs fired plus a set of RCBS dies
$65 shipped

email me at rmpammo@gmail.com if interested.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-28-2017, 08:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 314
Re: WTS Brass
U take paypal? If u do i will take the 7 rum brass!
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-28-2017, 08:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Grand Junction, Co
Posts: 297
Re: WTS Brass
Sorry,

I do not take paypal. Payment by check or money order only.
I have someone who emailed me that asked for the 7rum and 300wsm brass.
Its yet to be finalized. If it sells, I will post right away.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-28-2017, 09:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 314
Re: WTS Brass
Ok thats fine. Sell it to him then.
Thanks anyway.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB - 6.5x284 lapua brass | 423 Dakota Brass for sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:22 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC