wts: brand new 510 Whisper cases 80 brand new 510 Whisper cases for sale. Using an once fired Hornady 338 Laupa case, it is trimmed to 1.875 and necked up to accept 50 BMG (.510) bullets and the neck area has been annealed. See attached photos. This work was done by Competitor Arms in Jaffrey New Hampshire. It is very painstaking process to make a whisper case. You need to pay a gunsmith 4 to $5 to make each case. $210 that includes USPS priority mail shipping.