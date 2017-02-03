Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS-BIB MATCH BULLETS .3087 dia. 187gr. HPFB
Unread 03-02-2017, 02:47 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: SE PA
Posts: 19
WTS-BIB MATCH BULLETS .3087 dia. 187gr. HPFB
1500 BIB .3087 , 187gr. Hand Swaged Match Bullets Hollow Point Flat Base
Sealed blue boxes, 250 per box ,6 boxes. all lot #10-0406-020. $750TYD

Same, opened cardboard box of 422 count lot # 10-1206-321. $150TYD


Same, none original box, 123 count lot #10-0209-263. $ 40TYD

Prefer to sell the six sealed boxes as one lot.

CONTUS shipping only

Thanks for looking
