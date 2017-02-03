Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS-BIB MATCH BULLETS .3087 dia. 187gr. HPFB
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS-BIB MATCH BULLETS .3087 dia. 187gr. HPFB
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-02-2017, 02:47 PM
Bigeyeshunter
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: SE PA
Posts: 19
WTS-BIB MATCH BULLETS .3087 dia. 187gr. HPFB
1500 BIB .3087 , 187gr. Hand Swaged Match Bullets Hollow Point Flat Base
Sealed blue boxes, 250 per box ,6 boxes. all lot #10-0406-020. $750TYD
Same, opened cardboard box of 422 count lot # 10-1206-321. $150TYD
Same, none original box, 123 count lot #10-0209-263. $ 40TYD
Prefer to sell the six sealed boxes as one lot.
CONTUS shipping only
Thanks for looking
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Wts nosler 300 ultra mag brass
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:37 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC