WTS-BIB MATCH BULLETS .3087 dia. 187gr. HPFB 1500 BIB .3087 , 187gr. Hand Swaged Match Bullets Hollow Point Flat Base

Sealed blue boxes, 250 per box ,6 boxes. all lot #10-0406-020. $750TYD



Same, opened cardboard box of 422 count lot # 10-1206-321. $150TYD





Same, none original box, 123 count lot #10-0209-263. $ 40TYD



Prefer to sell the six sealed boxes as one lot.



CONTUS shipping only



Thanks for looking