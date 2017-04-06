Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS: Berger 6mm FB 80gr Varmint Bullets
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS: Berger 6mm FB 80gr Varmint Bullets
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-04-2017, 09:10 PM
Cooperfan88
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 278
WTS: Berger 6mm FB 80gr Varmint Bullets
Want to sell Berger 80 FB Varmint bullets in 6mm. I have 3 boxes for a total of 300 would like to sell all together. $75 for the lot or $27 a box thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Forster 6x47 Lapua Bench Rest Die Set
|
Lapua 423 Dakota Brass FS
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:49 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC