WTS: Berger 6mm FB 80gr Varmint Bullets
06-04-2017, 09:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 278
WTS: Berger 6mm FB 80gr Varmint Bullets
Want to sell Berger 80 FB Varmint bullets in 6mm. I have 3 boxes for a total of 300 would like to sell all together. $75 for the lot or $27 a box thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Berger 6mm FB 80gr Varmint Bullets-img_3051.jpg  
