WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets I have some 30 cal Amax bullets I don't need. So there up for sale



5 - boxes of 100ct 155gr Amax



1 - box of 100ct 168gr Amax



1 - box of 100ct 178 gr Amax



$180.00 for all plus shipping



Payment is PayPal FnF or you pay the fees Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger