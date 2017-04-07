Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
Unread 07-04-2017, 04:36 PM
WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
I have some 30 cal Amax bullets I don't need. So there up for sale

5 - boxes of 100ct 155gr Amax

1 - box of 100ct 168gr Amax

1 - box of 100ct 178 gr Amax

$180.00 for all plus shipping

Payment is PayPal FnF or you pay the fees
Unread 07-04-2017, 07:51 PM
Re: WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
PM Sent
Impossible is not a word. It is just a reason for not trying.
