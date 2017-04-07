Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
07-04-2017, 04:36 PM
varget
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 26
WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
I have some 30 cal Amax bullets I don't need. So there up for sale
5 - boxes of 100ct 155gr Amax
1 - box of 100ct 168gr Amax
1 - box of 100ct 178 gr Amax
$180.00 for all plus shipping
Payment is PayPal FnF or you pay the fees
07-04-2017, 07:51 PM
swpc629
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Gardendale, AL
Posts: 227
Re: WTS Amax 30 cal Bullets
PM Sent
Impossible is not a word. It is just a reason for not trying.
