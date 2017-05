WTS 7STW brass Pricing is OBRO, low ballers ignored.



Shipping method and costs pending item(s).



Sorry, no trades.



I will describe items best as possible, pix upon request.



1. 7mm STW R-P, not prepped, some still have shot primers, 135 pieces; asking 230.00



2. 7mm STW Win brass, not prepped but deprimed, 105 pieces; asking 190.00



3. 8mm Rem Mag R-P brass, some prepped, some neck turned, some formed for 7STW, 175 pieces; asking 305.00



Thanks!