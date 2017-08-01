Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS 7mm Rem mag dies
01-08-2017, 11:36 AM
rfurman24
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 524
WTS 7mm Rem mag dies
Both new in box. Never used.
Forster micrometer seater $75.00 shipped
Redding full length s-bushing die(no bushings) $50.00 shipped.
