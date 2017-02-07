Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
07-02-2017, 02:10 PM
THE SHADOW
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: ORMOND BEACH, FL
Posts: 90
WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
85 -7mm 175 gr Nosler partitions $33.00 shipped.
132- 7mm 160 gr Nosler Partitions $45.00 shipped.
49- .338 225 gr Nosler Partitions $25.00 shipped.
07-02-2017, 03:33 PM
jimbires
Gold Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 896
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
if the 160 grain bullets are first quality I'll take them , for $45 shipped . thanks Jim
07-02-2017, 03:36 PM
THE SHADOW
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: ORMOND BEACH, FL
Posts: 90
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
spf to jibires
07-02-2017, 03:42 PM
jimbires
Gold Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 896
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
Quote:
Originally Posted by
THE SHADOW
spf to jibires
please send me a PM with how you want paid and your address . Thanks Jim
07-02-2017, 07:31 PM
stykbow
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: PA
Posts: 10
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
I'll take the 175gr if still available.
***sold***
7mm Berger bullets
