Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-02-2017, 02:10 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: ORMOND BEACH, FL
Posts: 90
WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
85 -7mm 175 gr Nosler partitions $33.00 shipped.
132- 7mm 160 gr Nosler Partitions $45.00 shipped.
49- .338 225 gr Nosler Partitions $25.00 shipped.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-02-2017, 03:33 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 896
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
if the 160 grain bullets are first quality I'll take them , for $45 shipped . thanks Jim
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-02-2017, 03:36 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: ORMOND BEACH, FL
Posts: 90
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
spf to jibires
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-02-2017, 03:42 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 896
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
Quote:
Originally Posted by THE SHADOW View Post
spf to jibires
please send me a PM with how you want paid and your address . Thanks Jim
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-02-2017, 07:31 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: PA
Posts: 10
Re: WTS 7mm Nosler Partition bullets
I'll take the 175gr if still available.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« ***sold*** | 7mm Berger bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:32 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC