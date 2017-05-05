Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading Equipment and Components
Wts- 7mm 175 gr nosler ablr 100ct 45 shipped
Wts- 7mm 175 gr nosler ablr 100ct 45 shipped
05-05-2017, 04:11 PM
82bluestang
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Maybee mi
Posts: 83
Wts- 7mm 175 gr nosler ablr 100ct 45 shipped
Just like the title. 100ct 175ablr 7mm new in the box. Plastic removed, used one to check oal from ogive. Decided to shoot burgers instead.
45$ shipped
