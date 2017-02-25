Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-25-2017, 10:06 AM
Varmint Hunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Long Island, New York
Posts: 2,473
WTS - 7 WSM Brass
I have 225 pieces of new Federal 7 WSM brass that I don't need.
Will sell for $1.25 a piece and will ship Priority Mail for $6.
If you want them all I'll get the shipping.
If anyone is interested just drop me a PM.
Charlie
