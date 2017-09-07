Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS 6mm 75 gr Vmax & 358 cal 225 gr Sierra projectiles
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS 6mm 75 gr Vmax & 358 cal 225 gr Sierra projectiles
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-09-2017, 11:07 AM
WL205
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 14
WTS 6mm 75 gr Vmax & 358 cal 225 gr Sierra projectiles
.243/6mm
(100) Factory Seconds from MidwayUSA 75 grain Ballistic Tip Boat-tail (appear to be discolored tipped Vmax) $17 shipped
35 caliber
(50) Sierra #2850 225 grain Spitzer Boat-tail GameKing $22 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: Redding 223 Rem and 308 Win Deluxe Die Sets
|
Wanted looking to buy 270 cal matrix bullets
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:45 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC