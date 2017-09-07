Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS 6mm 75 gr Vmax & 358 cal 225 gr Sierra projectiles
Unread 07-09-2017, 11:07 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 14
WTS 6mm 75 gr Vmax & 358 cal 225 gr Sierra projectiles
.243/6mm

(100) Factory Seconds from MidwayUSA 75 grain Ballistic Tip Boat-tail (appear to be discolored tipped Vmax) $17 shipped



35 caliber

(50) Sierra #2850 225 grain Spitzer Boat-tail GameKing $22 shipped
