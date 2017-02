WTS: 6.5mm - 140 gr. - Nosler Custom Competition Bullets



I got these on a trade and am putting them back up for sale. Full disclosure, the box was opened as I received it. I've counted and all 250 are there.



Asking $50. Shipping (CONUS) included if you are willing to receive them in a padded economy envelope. Otherwise pay the difference and I'll ship them in the box.







