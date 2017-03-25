Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: 50rnd 338 Lapua Lot - New - Weight sorted
WTS: 50rnd 338 Lapua Lot - New - Weight sorted
03-25-2017, 07:24 AM
MRogersII
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 4
WTS: 50rnd 338 Lapua Lot - New - Weight sorted
I have a 50 round lot of new/unfired 338 Lapua brass. Brass is Lapua headsramp and was*weight sorted from a 500ct lot for 1000yard benchrest. $100 + shipping
Also listed on accurateshooter.com
