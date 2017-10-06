Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: 50 Pieces Remington 300 RUM Brass
06-10-2017, 09:24 PM
cmorsch
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Midlothian Texas
Posts: 71
WTS: 50 Pieces Remington 300 RUM Brass
I have 50 peices of unfired Remington 300 Remington Ultra Mag Brass that I pulled from some factory managed recoil loads for $115 shipped to the lower 48 states.
