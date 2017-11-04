Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-11-2017, 06:13 PM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 304
WTS 450pcs of NEW Primed 308 Brass $115
I have about 450pcs of Pierce Munitions(supposedly Nosler but can confirm) New primed brass for sale. This is good looking stuff and weight consistent.
price is $115 shipped
