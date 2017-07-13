WTS 425pcs of FGMM 308 Brass FGMM brass. This brass has been deprimed and stainless tumble cleaned.



I am asking $125 shipped for all of it.



PM with any questions I have 425pcs of once fired(out of a boltFGMM brass. This brass has been deprimed and stainless tumble cleaned.I am asking $125 shipped for all of it.PM with any questions