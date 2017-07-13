Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS 425pcs of FGMM 308 Brass
Unread 07-13-2017, 01:29 PM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 319
WTS 425pcs of FGMM 308 Brass
I have 425pcs of once fired(out of a bolt FGMM brass. This brass has been deprimed and stainless tumble cleaned.

I am asking $125 shipped for all of it.

PM with any questions
