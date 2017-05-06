WTS: 338 Lapua dies/bullets and 308 dies/bullets 338 Lapua dies, FL and seating die, Lee brand $22

338cal 275gr Speer semi-spritzer bullets 50ct $11

338cal 200gr Hornady spire point bullets 48ct $11

338cal 300gr SMK 68ct $52

338cal 250gr Sierra Spitzer Boat Tail 37ct $17



2x 308 Lee 3 die sets $25 each

1x 308 Lee 2 die set $20

308cal 208gr A-Max 100ct, 2 new boxes(200ct) $70

308cal 208gr BTHP 1 unopened box and 80ct $55

308cal 150gr SST Hornady 80ct $SPF

308cal 190gr SMK 25ct $10

308cal 175 SMK 220ct pulled $40



or buy all for $330