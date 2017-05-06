|
WTS: 338 Lapua dies/bullets and 308 dies/bullets
338 Lapua dies, FL and seating die, Lee brand $22
338cal 275gr Speer semi-spritzer bullets 50ct $11
338cal 200gr Hornady spire point bullets 48ct $11
338cal 300gr SMK 68ct $52
338cal 250gr Sierra Spitzer Boat Tail 37ct $17
2x 308 Lee 3 die sets $25 each
1x 308 Lee 2 die set $20
308cal 208gr A-Max 100ct, 2 new boxes(200ct) $70
308cal 208gr BTHP 1 unopened box and 80ct $55
308cal 150gr SST Hornady 80ct $SPF
308cal 190gr SMK 25ct $10
308cal 175 SMK 220ct pulled $40
or buy all for $330