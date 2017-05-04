Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS: 338 Lapua Brass 149 pieces total and hornady dies
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS: 338 Lapua Brass 149 pieces total and hornady dies
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 01:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 201
WTS: 338 Lapua Brass 149 pieces total and hornady dies
100 - once fired 338 lapua brass
49 - 3x fired 338 lapua brass



$230 shipped, all brass has been fired from bolt gun


also have a set of hornady I can fit in the box, if you want the dies add $25, they have only loaded 30 rounds.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 300 210 Jlk lrbt for sale | FS/FT: Redding Neck Bushings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC