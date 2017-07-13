Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS .338 bullets - Barnes, Swift and Woodleigh
07-13-2017, 08:50 AM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 123
WTS .338 bullets - Barnes, Swift and Woodleigh
.338 bullets - #57 - swift 275g a frame , #27 - Barnes 250g tax, #40 - 300g Woodleigh round nose

Asking $115 shipped or best offer
