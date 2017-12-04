Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS .308 Bullets
WTS .308 Bullets
#
1
04-12-2017, 12:30 PM
esbraunie1
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ohio
Posts: 4
WTS .308 Bullets
300 Sierra 168 MK
200 Nosler 168 CC
300 Barnes 175 Match
200 Hornady 178 A-Max
Looking to sell all together for $275 shipped PP gift or USPS MO.
