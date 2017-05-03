WTS: 300WM Factory ammo

1 box of Sako Super Hammerhead, 180gr for 35.00

2 boxes of Remington 180gr Cor Lokt Ultra Bonded Hypersonic 25.00ea



If you take all the ammo I'll do it for 25.00ea(500.00)



Shipping will be a flat 15.00, 1 box or 20.





17 boxes of Hornady Precision Hunter, 200gr, ELD-X for 30.00ea.1 box of Sako Super Hammerhead, 180gr for 35.002 boxes of Remington 180gr Cor Lokt Ultra Bonded Hypersonic 25.00eaIf you take all the ammo I'll do it for 25.00ea(500.00)Shipping will be a flat 15.00, 1 box or 20.