Reloading Equipment and Components
WTS: 300WM Factory ammo
WTS: 300WM Factory ammo
Unread 03-05-2017, 11:27 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 220
WTS: 300WM Factory ammo
17 boxes of Hornady Precision Hunter, 200gr, ELD-X for 30.00ea.
1 box of Sako Super Hammerhead, 180gr for 35.00
2 boxes of Remington 180gr Cor Lokt Ultra Bonded Hypersonic 25.00ea

If you take all the ammo I'll do it for 25.00ea(500.00)

Shipping will be a flat 15.00, 1 box or 20.


