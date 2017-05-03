Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-05-2017, 11:27 AM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 220
WTS: 300WM Factory ammo
17 boxes of Hornady Precision Hunter, 200gr, ELD-X for 30.00ea.
1 box of Sako Super Hammerhead, 180gr for 35.00
2 boxes of Remington 180gr Cor Lokt Ultra Bonded Hypersonic 25.00ea
If you take all the ammo I'll do it for 25.00ea(500.00)
Shipping will be a flat 15.00, 1 box or 20.
