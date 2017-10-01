Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS - 300 Win Mag fired brass
WTS - 300 Win Mag fired brass
01-10-2017, 08:43 PM
outdoorsmunn
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Prosser, WA
Posts: 85
WTS - 300 Win Mag fired brass
I have some Remington brand 300 Winchester Magnum brass for sale. It has all been de-primed and cleaned, and is ready for sizing. All fired from my personal bolt gun.
200 pieces once fired $120 shipped
100 pieces twice fired $45 shipped
Listed on multiples sites. No trades please
