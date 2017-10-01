WTS - 300 Win Mag fired brass



200 pieces once fired $120 shipped



100 pieces twice fired $45 shipped



Listed on multiples sites. No trades please













I have some Remington brand 300 Winchester Magnum brass for sale. It has all been de-primed and cleaned, and is ready for sizing. All fired from my personal bolt gun.200 pieces once fired $120 shipped100 pieces twice fired $45 shippedListed on multiples sites. No trades please