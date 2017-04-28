WTS - 300 Win Mag Brass - Once Fired



I have 540 pieces of brass that I'm going to let go for $250 shipped if you take all of it. OR I will sell it for 50 cents a piece in lots of 100.



I also have 170 pieces of nickel plated Federal brass. Same brass as above, and the same load data shoots in either case but these cases are nickel plated. I've reloaded this kind of brass for long, wet back pack hunts to cut down on corrosion, and they also shoot great. I will sell these for 40 cents a piece shipped.



