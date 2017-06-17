Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS - 300 Ultra Mag Redding S bushing die set
Unread 06-17-2017, 06:38 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Long Island, New York
Posts: 2,507
WTS - 300 Ultra Mag Redding S bushing die set
Redding Type S Match bushing die set - 300 Rem Ultra Mag

Like new in the box with paperwork, spare pin, etc.

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/65...n-ultra-magnum

$150 shipped
