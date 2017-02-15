WTS 30 Caliber Bullets, AccuBond LR & Scirocc II

Cleaning out the shelf of a few boxes of bullets I won't be needing.
2 unopened boxes and a partial box of 76 of 190gr.Nosler AccuBond Long Range. $125 plus shipping.
1 unopened box of 180gr. Swift Scirocco II $45 plus shipping ------SPF
1 unopend box and a partial box of 82 165gr. Swift Scirocco II. Out of the partial box 40 were pulled but show no marks form pulling. A few of them have some discoloration but that is it. Picture of the loose bullets are a sample of what the pulled bullets look like. $65 plus shipping ------ SPF
Shipping will be the cheapest way I can go via USPS. These will also be posted on other forums.