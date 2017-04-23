Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS 30-30 Brass
Unread 04-23-2017, 04:13 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 23
WTS 30-30 Brass
I have 53 pieces of Winchester stamped 30-30 unfired, unprimed brass.

$25 delivered. I don't take Paypal. Personal checks are accepted.
